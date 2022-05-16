Tiger Global: the hungry hedge fund | FT Big Deal

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

It was 2003. China was recovering from the Sars epidemic, and a young investor named Scott Schleifer was scouring the country for private companies that could become the next internet giants. Schleifer, an analyst at a little-known New York hedge fund called Tiger Global Management, found a gem, an ecommerce start-up named Alibaba.

Schleifer reached an agreement to purchase a four per cent stake valuing the company at $250mn. However, as the firm would later tell investors, Tiger Global ended up walking away and making a mistake it hoped to never repeat again, passing on a market-leading company because of valuation concerns. During the most recent pandemic, Tiger Global has appeared even more determined than ever.

In 2021, the hedge fund turned venture investor struck more than one deal per business day, quadrupling its already torrid pace from 2020. Often, Tiger Global has been willing to pay higher prices than competitors and forgo board seats, forcing the rest of Silicon Valley to play catch-up. Venture capitalists now worry that Tiger Global is muscling in earlier and earlier into the start-up investing process, winning the kinds of high-risk, high-reward deals that can produce returns of 100 times or more.

Tiger Global's approach has required huge amounts of capital and a fundraising machine that never seems to quit. In a letter to investors last year, Tiger Global said remote working during the coronavirus pandemic had allowed it to become even more focused and effective. The firm later said it had consistently underestimated the market for private tech investments, pegging the total opportunity at about $5tn.

Tiger Global's appeals have allowed it to raise a more than $10bn venture fund just months after pulling in almost $7bn for its predecessor. The firm has even contemplated spending $10bn to acquire two per cent of the Chinese internet company ByteDance, which owns the popular social video app TikTok. And according to sources, it's already well on its way to owning billions of dollars worth of shares in the start-up, all of them purchased in the past few years.