The story behind Spacs’ spectacular fall from grace | FT Due Diligence

Special purpose acquisition companies emerged from the backwaters of finance to become one of the most in-demand assets on Wall Street during the pandemic. They pulled in celebrities, well-known financiers, and retail investors. But, as Ortenca Aliaj explains, the Spac craze turned out to be shortlived

Presented by Ortenca Aliaj, produced by Alpha Grid