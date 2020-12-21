Explainer FT Globetrotter

How to make the perfect Christmas cocktail | FT Globetrotter

Salvatore Calabrese, 'the maestro' of the Donovan Bar at Brown’s Hotel in London’s Mayfair, Monica Berg, co-owner and bartender at Tayēr + Elementary on Old Street, and Alessandro Palazzi, head bartender at Duke's London in St James's, mix their favourite cocktails for Christmas

Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and James Sandy