Charts That Count: $1tn Headache

As Apple has broken the $1tn barrier, so the big US internet companies have come to be valued more highly relative to GDP than at any time since the Dot Com Bubble in 2000. John Authers shows that valuations for the sector are still far more reasonable than they were 18 years ago, but cautions that the sector is now so big that companies will only be able to grow by taking market share from each other.