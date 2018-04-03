Work & Careers

Diane von Furstenberg: “I founded my business because I wanted to find myself”

Belgian-born fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg has built one of the best-known fashion brands in the world. In a new FT series, Female Founders, we ask her how she started her business.

Executive produced by Vanessa Kortekaas. Edited by Richard Topping. Filmed by Gregory Bobillot and Ben Marino. Still images by Bloomberg, Getty and DVF Archives.