Will the Ukraine war help or hinder attempts to reach net zero? | FT Rethink

By the end of the COP26 climate summit more than 80 per cent of the world’s emissions had been covered by governments’ pledges to achieve net zero. But the months since the summit have proved particularly turbulent, not least due to the war in Ukraine. The FT’s Leslie Hook looks at whether the war could be a long-term setback when it comes to climate goals, or an incentive to create a greener world?