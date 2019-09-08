World

UK set to suspend parliament, Apple launches new iPhone

The FT's Daniel Garrahan previews some of the big stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, including more Brexit turbulence in the UK as parliament is set to be suspended for five weeks, Apple launching its latest iPhone, economic data out of the US, while the European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates

Filmed by Nicola Stansfield and Bianca Wakeman. Produced by Daniel Garrahan