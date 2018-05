Listen: Renewal in office and where Brexit is likely to land

The Conservative party's efforts to renew themselves while in government are ramping up. But how big is the challenge they face? And with tensions increasing between Eurosceptics and the EU , what kind of Brexit deal will Theresa May be able to broker? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green and Henry Newman. Produced by Anna Dedhar