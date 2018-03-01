Nobel laureates call for end to Rohingya genocide

Yes, we have a plan to visit Myanmar. We sent many messages, and many appeals to our sister Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi before, and unfortunately she didn't reply to us. But now, again, we will ask her to allow us to visit her in Myanmar, and to visit the Rohingya land. So to speak with her, to discuss with her, to convince her.

But we want to say to Aung San Suu Kyi, you have tremendous power because the world loves you. The Rohingya people have every right to have their citizenship, their safety, their security. They have a right to human rights and democracy. So we look forward to visiting our sister laureate, and we hope that she will have, amply supported by the people of the world, the courage to speak out against the genocide that has been carried out by the Burmese military.