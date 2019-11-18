Analysis Analysis

The Brexit disruptors: beyond left and right

Political insurgents like Rory Stewart, Chuka Umunna and Claire Fox are trying to shake up the UK's general election and tempt people away from the two main political parties. The FT's Miranda Green weighs up whether they can transform traditional politics

Produced by Tom Hannen. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis, Robert Leslie, and Tom Hannen. Charts by John Burn-Murdoch