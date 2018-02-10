Trading blows over Brexit and women in politics 100 years on

The UK cabinet spent hours locked in debate over what to ask for in the Brexit negotiations, but little has emerged with any clarity. In Brussels, they call for a clear lead from London. Meanwhile, moves to crack down on online abuse of women in public life came no nearer, but the House of Commons published concrete proposals to make politics safer for MPs' staff. With James Blitz, Alex Barker, Laura Hughes and Pilita Clark. Presented by Miranda Green. Produced by Martin Stabe.