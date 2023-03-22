Explainer Explainer

Boeing's pioneering flight plan for green fuel jets | FT Rethink

It will be a long-haul journey, requiring a blend of investment and legislation to get sustainable aviation fuel off the ground, reports the FT's Myles McCormick. But the airline has conducted the first ever commercial flight, with 100 per cent SAF on a 777 freighter

Produced by Alpha Grid, Presented by Myles McCormick