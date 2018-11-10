Interview

Listen: A Brexit deal slowly emerges and Arron Bank's troubles

Westminster is awaiting a Brexit deal but Theresa May is still facing great challenges. Will she strike a deal that is acceptable to her cabinet as well as the House of Commons? Plus we discuss the troubles of Arron Banks and the investigations into the Leave. EU campaign. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Alex Barker, Miranda Green, Robert Wright and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Harry Robertson