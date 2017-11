Westminster in crisis and a raise in rates

British politics is engulfed in a tide of sexual harassment allegations, where will it go next? Is it time for a cultural shift in the Palace of Westminster? And what does the Bank of England’s interest rate rise say about the state of the UK economy? With George Parker, Martin Wolf and Helen Warrell of the FT, plus Rupert Harrison from BlackRock. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire and Anna Dedhar.