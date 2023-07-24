News in-depth News in-depth

How climate-friendly innovations can cool cities | FT Climate Capital

As global temperatures rise, our cities are heating up, and that’s adding to the problem. As the FT’s Leslie Hook reports, by 2050, two-thirds of the world’s households will have an air conditioner, requiring additional electricity equivalent to the current capacity of the US, EU and Japan combined. Generating that extra electricity will add to future carbon dioxide emissions, but can innovation help us keep cool sustainably?

Produced by Alpha Grid, Presented by Leslie Hook