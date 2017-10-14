Companies

Sweet result: how Mondelez invested in Cadbury's factory

Cadbury's chocolate factory in Bournville opened in 1879.Today it's owned by the US food giant after a hotly contested takeover. But after initial fears Mondelez might shut the plant, the Americans have reinvested. The FT's John Murray Brown reports.

Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Edited by Oliver McGuirk. Produced by Daniel Garrahan