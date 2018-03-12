Taking the temperature of Russia's healthcare

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The mantra for many Muscovites these days is healthy living. But when Olga took up yoga 13 years ago, she was the exception. Exercise and a good diet never used to be on the menu.

Olga made a business from her hobby, tapping into the health trend by setting up this juice bar. Russians are drinking and smoking less than ever and exercising more.

President Vladimir Putin is trumpeting improvements in health as his big achievement as he seeks re-election on March 18. In his state of the nation address, he proudly reported that life expectancy in Russia had increased to 73 and pledged that more would be done.

But this map paints a different picture, with life expectancy for men in the vast swathes of red lower than 65. In rural, poorer areas, deep funding cuts triggered by a two-year recession are driving public health services to the brink of collapse. In this remote village in the Urals, authorities this year closed the hospital inpatient ward and did away with the ambulance service. Last year, it was the GP's clinic. Soviet-era equipment has gone without repairs for a decade.

Irina is worried for her son, who has a chronic respiratory disease, as well as the elderly local community. At night especially, they feel abandoned.

It is a long way from Moscow's yoga studios and juice bars. When it comes to health, many Russians are still out in the cold.