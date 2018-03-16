Theresa May says Salisbury 'open for business' after Russia attack

Well, first of all, I welcome the statement we have been able to make today with the United States, France, and Germany, and the support from our allies who've been very clear in attributing this act to Russia.

It is right that the UK government reacts in a robust way to what has happened here in Salisbury. That is exactly what we've done.

I've announced that we will be expelling 23 Russian diplomats who are undeclared intelligence officers. That will have an impact on their intelligence network.

The Public Health England have been giving public health advice to people here in Salisbury, as has the chief medical officer. And their advice is clearly that the risk to public health is low.

What I've heard from the people here in Salisbury today, what I've heard from businesses here in Salisbury today is that they do want to see support, which they will be given, both by the council, but also by the government, to ensure that the city can recover, that we see tourists coming back to the city in the numbers that we've seen previously.

Salisbury is open for business. It's business as usual here. It's a great city. It's a wonderful place to come and visit, historic, beautiful. Salisbury is open.