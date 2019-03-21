Interview

Listen: Financial advice for young people, crowdfunding and why Brexit has ruined my dinner parties

Think you're ready for a financial adviser but you can't find anyone to take your money? FT Money editor Claer Barrett talks to money blogger Iona Bain about why old fashioned advisers don't want young people's money. Next up, podcast guests chat about crowdfunding - how it works, the risks involved - and what a unicorn is! And finally, James Max is causing a stir with his topic of dinner party conversation.