World

Austria election, US bank results

The FT's Josh de la Mare has the key stories in the coming week, with big US banks announcing results, Austria’s presidential election testing the influence of the far right and the European Commission is to scrutinise eurozone countries’ budgets.

Filmed by Rod Fitzgerald. Produced by Josh de la Mare. Written by Ralph Atkins, Ben McLannahan and Tony Barber. Edited by Filip Fortuna.