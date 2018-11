[MUSIC PLAYING]

As an immigrant, I understand and love this democracy in a way that only someone who experienced the absence of it could.

Tonight, New Mexico, you are sending one of the first Native American women to Congress.

I pledge to serve all Coloradans, no matter your party, no matter where you live, no matter your race or no matter your gender. We are all in this together.

