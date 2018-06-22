Listen: Erdogan's precarious push for power

Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears simultaneously powerful and vulnerable ahead of the upcoming June 24 snap elections. The long-time leader of Turkey has used a mixture of both hope and fear to energise voters at a time of great economic uncertainty and amid an ongoing state of emergency, but opinion polls don't guarantee an outright victory in the first round of the presidential contest or a majority in parliament for the Turkish president, says Laura Pitel.