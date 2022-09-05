Explainer Food Prices

Food and fuel compete for farmland | FT Food Revolution

The UN’s World Food Programme has described 2022 as 'a year of unprecedented hunger', with millions of people in dozens of countries facing famine. Yet significant amounts of farmland are being used to produce not food, but so-called biofuels. But could the global food crisis change that?

Produced by Alpha Grid. Presented by Emiko Terazono