Do we need a Netflix for antibiotics?

More countries must provide the right incentives to develop drugs to combat antibiotic resistance. The FT's Andrew Jack explores the trend to tackle a growing global health threat by de-linking incentive payments to pharmaceutical companies from sales, offering pharma companies guaranteed income for innovative treatments

Filmed and Produced by Petros Gioumpasis. Animations by Russell Birkett. Additional footage by Getty, Reuters, Motion Places