How it all turned sour for Tiger Global | FT Big Deal

Over two decades Tiger Global’s punchy bets on the growth of tech firms helped it become one of the world’s most successful hedge fund and private equity firms. But as the FT’s Laurence Fletcher explains, rising interest rates have made tech companies with projected cash flows far in the future less appealing, and recently Tiger Global has posted some spectacular losses. So, where to from here?

Presented by Laurence Fletcher