[MUSIC PLAYING]

Ever wanted to know what chat bots make of Chinese communism? How about their views on contentious topics like Taiwan? Like a true millennial, the FT went online to find out.

A lot of that was distinctly off message if you [? were the ?] Chinese Communist Party, but rogue chat bots aren't limited to China. Facebook has had to pull the plug on some of its chat bots after they created their own language.

Artificial intelligence is making huge advances and will likely soon replace people for all kinds of roles. But learning from humans can be bad, as well as good. Machines aren't always able to pick and choose what they learn.

As one analyst pointed out to us, tech is a useful servant, but a dangerous monster.