Leaner British Army battles for funds

A show of force. These are soldiers from the British Army's Parachute Regiment training for action, storming and taking control of a replica enemy town. With the UK and its NATO allies facing an increasingly hostile Russia, this international training exercise on Salisbury Plain was perhaps designed to send a message to Moscow. But it might also have been aimed at those critics who say the British army is being hollowed out and desperately needs to win more money from this summer's Defence Review.

How can we actually modernise our Defence forces and actually make sure that we have that cutting edge and cutting advantages doing it? It was something that for me coming into the job was really important. We had the opportunity to do that. That's why I thought the Modernising Defence programme is really important because where we were before, we weren't going to have the time and the opportunity to be able to look at it in as much depth as we needed to.

The British army is facing challenges on a number of fronts, not only in terms of having to make cutbacks and savings, but also in terms of levels of recruitment and morale. The challenge for the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is how to ensure that he can get more money for Defence and keep all parts of the British military happy. The army is at its lowest size in a century and is struggling to recruit the right numbers. Experienced soldiers insist it's still worth joining up.

If it's something you're really passionate about and you look towards doing, I would say do it 100%. Like I said, I've been in eight and a half years and I've absolutely loved every single moment of my time in the Army. I would never take it back.

Meanwhile, there are questions over the Army's kit and equipment, with the lion's share of capital investment at the MOD being taken by the Air Force and the Navy.

Have you got everything you need?

It would always be-- from a parachuter's perspective, it would be nice to do slightly more parachuting, and the challenge we have is securing access to the airframes. The RAF is very busy doing its work around-- around the globe, and it's in balancing priorities.

Commanders nevertheless dismissed talk of the Army being run down.

I push back on that notice. There is so much that we should be proud of as a nation. We are involved in over 25 operations worldwide in over 30 countries. We have a capital modernising programme of 178 billion over 10 years. That's big sums. We are at the heart of NATO, we're at the heart of the EU, we're at the heart of the UN, and we have some really strong partnerships because we are a strong and credible military.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Britain's armed forces as they make their case for more cash. As Britain prepares to break away from the EU, the question for ministers is whether they can afford not to invest in Defence.