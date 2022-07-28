Explainer Environment

Can green hydrogen really help heavy industry to decarbonise? | FT Rethink

Heavy industries must decarbonise dramatically to reach net zero. Replacing fossil fuels with green hydrogen, created with renewable energy, is one way to reduce emissions. Examples of green hydrogen being used in various industries are emerging, but as the FT’s Sylvia Pfeifer reports, this carbon-free innovation faces a major challenge to scale up

Produced by Alpha Grid, Presented by Slyvia Pfiefer