Analysis Politics

How the world will change in 2020

The FT's US managing editor Peter Spiegel, Moscow bureau chief Henry Foy, chief foreign affairs commentator Gideon Rachman and Asia editor Jamil Anderlini give their predictions for the coming year and discuss the threats to the liberal world order

Produced, filmed and edited by Joe Sinclair, Margot Tiounine, Ben Marino, Donnell Newkirk and Tom Griggs