World

Pence to Latin America, Kenya election

Josh de la Mare previews some of the big stories in the week ahead, including a tour of Latin America by US vice-president Mike Pence as Venezuela tensions continue, UK insurers' results, including Prudential and Standard Life, and key elections in Kenya.

Words by Simon Greaves, Andrew England, John Aglionby, Oliver Ralph and Stefan Wagstyl. Studio filmed by Rod Fitzgerald. Produced by Josh de la Mare