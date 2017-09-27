The worries behind Turkey's boom

DAN MCCRUM: To the catalogue of topics yet to dislodge the contentment of investors in Turkey at the pursuit of independence by neighbouring Kurdistan. Prices for Turkish lira, benchmark government debt, and stocks in the Borsa Istanbul share index have all take lows since this week's referendum. Yet, they remain well above the lowest touched in the weeks after Kurdish officials set a date for the vote in June. Now, contrast that reaction to oil traders. Prices for brent crude hit a two-year high this week, after Turkey threatened to cut off the pipeline, which carries oil from northern Iraq.

Yet, regional instability appears to be just one more thing for owners of Turkish debt and currency to shrug off-- distractions compared to a general enthusiasm for emerging market assets this year. For instance, this month, analysts at Commerzbank-- they questioned the economic growth rate reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute for April, May, and June. At 2.1%, compared to the previous quarter, the expansion was world leading. Growth and investment was 24%, the official figures show. Given a recent history of political unrest and seizure of corporate assets belonging to opponents of the regime, analysts at the German bank was surprised by the economic and investment boom.

External estimates suggest foreign direct investment dropped 8% in the first half of the year. Commerzbank also contrasts the rebound in official tourism numbers with the health of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, where it says shops were closing by the dozen as holiday makers stay away. Now, officials denied any political interference at TurkStat, and called the analysis misleading. A legitimate explanation for the boom might be a burst of easy lending, encouraged by a government guarantee, since withdrawn. Although, this points to other countries on the list of ignored fears.

One is construction. At about a tenth of the economy, the sector is close to peaks once seen in the building booms of Ireland and Spain before the financial crisis. The asset manager, GAM, meanwhile-- it highlights the large extent liabilities at Turkey's banks, matched by hard currency lending, which suggests extensive borrowing in dollars or euros by Turkish companies. That [? expose ?] indicates a potential vulnerability to a weaker lira in a country still running a substantial current account deficit. It's the sort of list where none of the concerns matter, until suddenly all of them do.