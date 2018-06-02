Listen: Northern Ireland's abortion quandary, and how to fund the NHS
The Irish Republic's vote to end the ban on abortion has raised questions about whether their northern neighbours are next. Will Theresa May, once again, be blown off course by events? Plus, a new report has said the health service needs at least 3% a year in extra funding. Where can the money be found to sustain it? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Martin Wolf, Miranda Green, Arthur Beesley and Sarah Neville of the Financial Times. Produced by Anna Dedhar.