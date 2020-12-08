Explainer Explainer

Spac mania: the blank-cheque blitz of 2020

Special purpose acquisition companies have taken Wall Street by storm. These shell companies raise money by listing on the stock exchange but have no business plan other than to acquire a company that will eventually go public. Spacs have raised more than $55bn this year but as Ortenca Aliaj explains, may not be the best return on investment

Produced by Alpha Grid