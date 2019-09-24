Environment

The crime behind the Amazon climate change crisis | FT Features

The battle against deforestation in President Jair Bolsonaro's Brazil is also a fight against criminal networks and corruption, drawing in politicians, militias and drugs gangs. The FT follows the fight as it cycles from the cities to the rainforest, and meets the indigenous people trying to save their land

Produced, filmed and edited by Joe Sinclair; produced and reported by Andres Schipani; associate producer Sam Cowie; graphics by Russell Birkett; translations by Persis Love and Carolina Pulice; additional footage from Reuters