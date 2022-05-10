Climate change

'Net zero won't change the way we live'

We can get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through 'green growth' not 'degrowth', says the FT's Martin Sandbu. Cutting emissions rapidly with technology is feasible if politicians change incentives now. Welcome to Free Lunch on Film where unorthodox economic ideas are put to the test.

Presented by Martin Sandbu. Produced and edited by Josh de la Mare. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis, Gregogy Bobillot, Gergely Vass and Anders Jørgensen. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Additional editing by Alex Langworthy.