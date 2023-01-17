Markets

Davos: why stakeholder capitalism is under attack | FT Moral Money

For decades some of the world’s most powerful people have gathered at the Swiss resort Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. As FT Moral Money editor Simon Mundy explains, many follow the philosophy of stakeholder capitalism. But is this a vital means of achieving a fairer, more enlightened world economy, or a dangerous idea that will strengthen an unaccountable global elite?

Presented by Simon Mundy. Produced by Alpha Grid