Wine tasting with Jancis Robinson and Martin Wolf

Mm, this is so good.

Ooh, I like what's that. Thank you, great.

A bit of nice claret.

Why did you choose this Chateau Duhard-Milon 2005 Paulliac from Bordeaux?

Well, the answer is obviously fairly simple. I like it. And unlike its big brother, Chateau Lafite, it's affordable.

It's more affordable. So it's a very classic wine.

What conventional people like me would drink.

I'm just going to be judging those chewy tannins. A lot of substance, isn't it?

Mhm.

Lots of fruit.

That's my feeling.

Still lots of fruit.

It's given me a lot of pleasure, this wine.

So this is exactly the same wine, but two years older. I thought it was pretty logical that if you liked the '05 Duhard-Milon, you'd be at least be interested in the '03.

It's a wine I really like. In fact, it's wonderful, and it's affordable, just about.

But I think people who like Bordeaux and are looking for really affordable wine should be looking for maybe a Crus Bourgeois, something that's just a little lower down the pecking order, which - they're great value.

And you can pick up something really nice, sort of between 10 pounds and 15 pounds a bottle. I like Belle-Vue, with a hyphen. I know you like Italian wine, I have been given to believe.

Yes.

And this is a lovely property - San Leonardo.

And we have to recover a glass.

I'm just going to do that and make my 2004 blend.

This just feels like criminality to me.

No, no.

So I'm going to drink it.

So I have -

Oh, that was good.

So let's see what we think of this genuine '04 from northern Italy, from Trentino. You can see that Cabernet cassis kind of thing, but it's leafier, isn't it?

It certainly smells very decidedly different.

It's got that sort of Italian bite at the end, hasn't it? Less sweet, somehow.

It doesn't taste like claret, as it were.

But don't you find Italian reds just make you want food.

Yeah.

They are really made for the table, aren't they. So I've got something completely different here - a South Australian Riesling, dry Riesling. And I know that some people run a mile and think that it's going to be sweet. But this is not.

Made by Petaluma, got that sort of slight petrol-y thing, hasn't it?

I never thought of it as being petrol-y, but I can sort of understand.

But it absolutely is bone dry, quite tingly, quite like lime marmalade on a slice of toast.

Certainly a wonderful contrast with the claret.

This, the Petaluma dry Riesling would be about 18 pounds a bottle in the UK. Supermarkets and things sometimes have their own label version of it, which would be more like 10 pounds.

I would just like more people to realise that Riesling is - a, pronounced Reesling, not Riseling, and b, doesn't have to be sweet.

It's very nice. I never thought it was pronounced Riesling.

Good, no, no, quite right.

These are all wines that I would drink very, very happily. I was really quite impressed with the Italian Cabernet, and I've always loved Rieslings, but I know the Australian varieties.

It's got a nice tang to it. But my tastes in wine are very catholic and not very discriminating. But all - very, very enjoyable. Thank you very much.

Thank you.

Thank you.