Interview

Listen: Isa special: Everything you need to know about Individual Savings Accounts

New research says it's possible for younger investors to build up a million pound Isa portfolio - and in this week's podcast Claer Barrett and guests tell listeners how to do it. Also, Kate Beioley talks about how freelance workers can use flexible Isas to smooth out the lumps and bumps in their income, and Moira O'Neill of interactive investor discusses how to set up a stocks and shares Isa. And last but not least James Max, FT Rich People's Problems columnist reveals what it's like to work at an investment bank.