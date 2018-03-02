Tusk warns the UK of 'hard border' on Ireland after Brexit

One of the possible negative consequences of this kind of Brexit is a hard border on the island of Ireland. The EU wants to prevent this scenario. Hence, if no other solution is found, the proposal to establish a common regulatory area comprising the union and the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland.

Until now, no one has come up with anything wiser than that. In a few hours I will be asking in London whether the UK government has a better idea that would be as effective in preventing a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Here I want to stress one thing clearly. There can be no frictionless trade outside of the customs union and the single market. Friction is an inevitable side effect of Brexit.