Explainer Sport

Sports NFTs: collectors, players and leagues cash in on the action

The market for sports NFTs is set to reach two billion dollars in 2022. Early collectors, sports stars and even the leagues stand to gain. But average consumers could lose money if the bubble bursts on this new asset class. FT Scoreboard's Sara Germano talks to the people behind the craze, to understand where it might lead

Produced and edited by James Sandy; filmed by Donell Newkirk and Greg Bobillot; cover image by Kari-Ruth Pedersen