Charts That Count: De-coupled Emerging Markets?

Emerging Markets stocks have performed very badly in recent months, even as US stocks have climbed back close to their record highs from earlier this year. This is a big change from the pattern that held during the bull market in emerging assets of the last decade, when strength in the developed world was matched by even greater strength in the emerging world. John Authers suggests that the greatest problem for emerging markets now is the strong US dollar.