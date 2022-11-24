Food & Drink

Inside London's 'zero waste' restaurant | FT Food Revolution

The FT's Daniel Garrahan and food critic Tim Hayward visit Silo, a 'zero waste' restaurant in Hackney, which rejects the bin, makes ice cream from waste bread, turns seaweed into pendant lighting and 'upcycles' used wine bottles

Filmed by Tom Griggs and Richard Topping. Edited and produced by Richard Topping. Produced by Daniel Garrahan and Tim Hayward