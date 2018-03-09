Netanyahu calls for new nuclear deal with Iran

Iran not merely wishes to extinguish our history, it wishes to extinguish our present and our future. And we will not let that happen. I was asked in Washington, what is Israel's position on the requests of countries to enrich uranium, countries in the Middle East? And I said, why is it that they want to enrich uranium? And they said that the reason that they are asking to enrich uranium is because Iran has received the right to enrich uranium under the dubious nuclear agreement.

The best way to prevent the nuclearisation of the Middle East is to either fully fix the Iran deal or fully nix it. This is the only way to prevent the inevitable spread of nuclear technology and nuclear weapons into the Middle East. While we fight for our security, we remember our rights. There is no better place to see our rights and the truth than right here in the hall of the United Nations, where we speak the truth, and where we speak about the justice of Jerusalem.