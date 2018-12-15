Interview

Listen: May's worst week in politics - what happens next?

Theresa May endured one of the most difficult weeks of her leadership: delaying the meaningful vote on her Brexit strategy, facing and winning a confidence vote in her leadership and rebuffed by Brussels for trying to improve her deal. Where does this leave the prime minister and can she save her deal? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Alex Barker, Miranda Green and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar.