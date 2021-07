News in-depth

The greenhouses powered by sewage

Carbon-saving marvels of agricultural engineering have sprouted from the fields of southeast Britain - two of the largest greenhouses in the country. A pioneering design harnesses heat from nearby wastewater plants, cutting carbon footprints by up to 75 per cent. But the developer says more subsidies are needed to support emission-saving design. Visit the Food Revolution hub for more videos: https://channels.ft.com/en/foodrevolution/