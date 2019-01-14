Theresa May delivers warning ahead of Brexit vote

We've never had a referendum in the United Kingdom that we've not known the result of. Parliament understood this fact when it voted overwhelmingly to trigger Article 50. And both major parties did so too, when they stood on election manifestos in 2017 that pledged to honour the result of the referendum. Yet as we've seen over the last few weeks, there are some in Westminster who would wish to delay or even stop Brexit and who will use every device available to them to do so.

The only ways to guarantee we do not leave without a deal are to abandon Brexit, betraying the vote of the British people, or to leave with a deal. And the only deal on the table is the one MPs will vote on tomorrow night. You can take no deal off the table by voting for that deal. And if no deal is as bad as you believe it is, it will be the height of recklessness to do anything else. But while no deal remains a serious risk, having observed events at Westminster over the last seven days, it is now my judgement that the more likely outcome is a paralysis in parliament that risks there being no Brexit.

Now I fully understand that the new legal and political assurances, which are contained in the letters from Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, do not go as far as some MPs would like. But I am convinced that MPs now have the clearest assurances that this is the best deal possible, and that it is worthy of their support.