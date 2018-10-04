FT Innovative Lawyers - Top Overall Individual, joint winners Jonathan Brayne and Julia Salasky.

Jonathan Brayne, of law firm Allen & Overy, is the chair of the firm's legal tech hub, launched in 2017, Brayne has made a career out of enabling innovation at his firm from creating the firm's online legal services business to its flexible resourcing business. Julia Salasky is the founder of CrowdJustice, a crowdfunding platform that helps individuals, charities and the law firms that represent them cover the costs of litigation.