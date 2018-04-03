Gender politics

Female Founders: "I never have a plan B"

Debbie Wosskow co-founded AllBright, a funding and support network, to rectify what she says is insufficient investment in and support for female business founders in the UK. In a new FT series, we ask her what she’s learned from running her businesses.

Executive Produced by Vanessa Kortekaas. Edited by Richard Topping. Filmed by Richard Topping and Liam McCarthy. Still images by Bloomberg and Getty.