Interview

Listen: Maternity pay, online investors and the value of time

Despite changing attitudes in the workforce there are still bosses who wouldn't give you a job if they thought you were going to have a baby in a few years. Lucy Warwick-Ching talks to Mumsnet about the wide disparity in maternity and paternity policies among employers and gives listeners the chance to have their say. Plus - we hear from an "armchair investor" about the realities of trading from the comfort of your home. And finally Jason Butler tells us how to how to maximise the most of the precious thing we own - our time.