Can ecommerce deliver a long-term boost for air freight? | FT Transact

The pandemic-induced boom in online shopping led to exceptional volumes for air freight operators in 2021 as traders looked to bypass bottlenecks in ports. Maritime congestion has since eased, and many air cargo operators are now navigating a decline in trade. But moves by major players such as Maersk and Air France-KLM suggest ecommerce could drive a steady climb for the air freight sector

Produced by Alpha Grid. Presented by Oliver Telling.